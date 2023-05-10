$8 million in grants awarded to 21 clinics to secure abortion access

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Approximately $8 million was awarded to 21 abortion facilities this week as part of the Physical and Digital Infrastructure Security Grant Program — administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Department of Health Care Access and Information.

The money is intended to reinforce security at abortion clinics and fund the protection of their physical and information technology infrastructure.

The $8 million comes out of a budgeted $20 million Capital Infrastructure for Reproductive Health line item grant, from the more than $200 million reproductive health budget.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Budget Act of 2022-2023 last June, designating the over $200 million to protect abortion access in California, a fraction of the $231.3 billion budgeted for the Health and Human Services Agency caring for at-risk residents in the state.

Cal Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward said, “By providing security at vulnerable healthcare locations, we can help protect everyone involved, from providers, to patients, and the surrounding community.”

Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade ,14 states have a total or near total ban on abortion, 11 have restrictions, 11 have a balance of protections with some restrictions, 13 allow abortions and 1 (Wisconsin) has suspended abortions until it can be legislatively allowed.

A statement released by Gov. Newsom’s office on Tuesday perhaps indicates his level of frustration with that court decision, which prompted him to respond with budgetary action.

“As extreme politicians continue to attack access to essential reproductive health care, California is providing key resources to help ensure patients and providers can feel safe and secure while accessing or providing care,” the release said.

The funds not only enshrine California as a “reproductive freedom” state regardless of immigration status, but welcomes anyone from any state, wanting access to abortion services.

Gov. Newsom commented, “As attacks on reproductive health care continue, we’re providing resources to help ensure patients and providers feel safe and secure while accessing or providing critical reproductive health care.”

The last time there was an attack on an abortion clinic in California was in 2021 when a man fired several pellets into a Los Angeles facility, causing damage. He was charged for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

“All health care providers deserve to feel safe while offering resources and services to patients,” Gov. Newsom said.