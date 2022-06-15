80 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 19, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, 16 cases were in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had nine cases.

Fourteen cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

One case was in Isla Vista.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

Three cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The locations of two cases were pending.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Public Health Department. For that reason, Tuesday’s numbers included 15 backlogged cases.

Twenty-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another five are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 92,797 cases, of which 925 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 693.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69.1% is fully vaccinated.

