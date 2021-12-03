83 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The Public Health Department also reported there was one death. The individual was in the 70-plus age group, resided in Santa Maria and had no underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 83 cases, the highest number, 30, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Eight cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Six cases were in the South Coast areas that include Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Five cases were in Goleta.

Three cases were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The locations of seven cases are pending.

Thirty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,821 cases, of which 297 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 549.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 66.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 74.2%.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 62.3% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

