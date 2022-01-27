844 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported in county

Santa Barbara County reported 844 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Wednesday.

Six of the decedents were in the 70-plus age group. One person was between the ages of 50 and 69, and the other person was in the 30-49 age group.

Three deaths are associated with a congregate care site.

Six of the individuals had underlying medical conditions.

Three of the decedents resided in Lompoc, and two were in Orcutt. One was in Santa Maria; another was in Santa Barbara. One was a Goleta resident.

Of the 844 new cases, the highest number, 332, was in Santa Maria, according to the county Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 53 cases.

Elsewhere, 150 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village. Six cases were reported at the federal prison in Lompoc.

Eighty-two cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-one cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Forty-eight cases were in Goleta.

Twenty-seven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Eight cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 29 cases.

Thirty-eight cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The locations of 50 cases are pending.

One-hundred and forty-four patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 18 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 75,216 cases, of which 6,135 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 598.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 78.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.1% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

