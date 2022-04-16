85 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The individual was in the 70-and-over age group and had underlying health conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care site.

The individual resided in the area containing Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Of the positive cases, the highest number, 21 cases, was in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 17 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twelve cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Eight cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Four patients are recovering in county hospitals.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,227 cases, of which 291 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 680.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

