85 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 18, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Eight cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported six cases.

Nine cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in Isla Vista.

Thirteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of five cases are pending.

Twenty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 89,565 cases, of which 1,025 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 688.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.9% is fully vaccinated.

Santa Barbara County is currently conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Tuesday during the compilation of COVID-19 numbers.

