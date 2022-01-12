872 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 872 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 247, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 104 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

131 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 37 cases.

Seventeen cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Twenty-two cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 55 cases.

One hundred-nine cases were in Goleta.

Sixty cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Forty-nine cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of 32 cases was pending.

Ninety-four patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 59,717 cases, of which 6,907 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 572.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.2% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

