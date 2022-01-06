879 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 879 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The decedent was in the 50-69 age group, had underlying medical conditions and resided in the Lompoc area. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

Of the 879 new cases, the highest number, 251, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, 108 cases were reported in Goleta.

And 84 cases were found in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Seventy-three cases were reported in Isla Vista.

One hundred and three cases were seen in Lompoc and neighboring Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eighty-seven cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 36 cases.

Nine cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 42 cases.

Thirty-four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 52 cases were pending.

Sixty-four patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 53,339 cases, of which 4,242 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 568.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

