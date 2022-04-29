88 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 88 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

Both deaths were in the 70-plus age category, and one death was associated with a congregate care site. One individual resided in Lompoc, and the other resided on the South Coast.

Santa Barbara County is currently conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Thursday.

Of the 88 cases, the highest number, 21, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 14 cases were in Santa Maria, Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Ten cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Eleven cases were in Isla Vista.

Four cases were in Goleta.

Five cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 11 cases are pending.

Thirteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,888 cases, of which 368 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 683.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

