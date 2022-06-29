88 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 88 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 22, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Ten cases were in Goleta.

Fourteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Ten cases were reported in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, 14 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported six cases.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The locations of three cases were pending.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Public Health Department. For that reason, Tuesday’s numbers included 15 backlogged cases.

Twenty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 94,755 cases, of which 1,033 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 694.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.3% of the entire county population (all ages) is fully vaccinated.

