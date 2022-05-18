89 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Tuesday.

Of the 89 cases, the highest number, 23, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, nine cases were in Santa Maria, while neighboring Orcutt had eight.

Seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported six cases.

Three cases were in Isla Vista.

Twelve cases were in Goleta.

Thirteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Fifteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 88,443 cases, of which 715 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

