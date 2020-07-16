89 new COVID-19 cases reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 89 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,412.

Of the cases announced Wednesday, 47 were reported in the city of Santa Maria. The city of Santa Barbara has 10 new cases, Lompoc reported six new cases, the Santa Ynez Valley reported four, and three new cases reported in Orcutt. Two new cases were reported in the city of Goleta, and two in areas of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and two at the federal prison complex in Lompoc. The areas near the city of Guadalupe reported one additional case.

The department also announced the 32nd COVID-related death in the county, an out-of-county resident in their 50s. Health officials said the investigation into the death was ongoing and did not release additional details.

Earlier Wednesday, the department reported an agriculture worker in Santa Maria died of COVID-19 complications.

The victim was identified by Alco Harvesting as 51-year-old Leodegario Chavez, who lived in congregate H2A housing. There has been an outbreak of 14 positive cases among farm workers at the Motel 6 where Mr. Chavez was living, officials said.

