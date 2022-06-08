91 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday.

The individual resided in Goleta, was in the 70-plus age group, resided in Goleta and had underlying medical conditions. The death was associated with a congregate care site, according to the Public Health Department.

Both Santa Barbara/unincorporated Mission Canyon and Santa Maria had 17 cases.

Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, 11 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Two cases were in Isla Vista.

Five cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Santa Ynez Valley reported nine cases.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The locations of eight cases were pending.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Public Health Department. For that reason, Tuesday’s numbers included 15 backlogged cases.

Twenty-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another five are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 91,840 cases, of which 89,988 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 689.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69.1% is fully vaccinated.

The health department is now posting COVID-19 case numbers only on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are appearing in the Wednesday and Saturday editions of the News-Press.

