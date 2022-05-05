91 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Wednesday.

One of the people who died was in the 18-29 years of age category, and the other person was between 30-49 years old, according to the Public Health Department. Both had underlying medical conditions and resided in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health and added 15 backlogged cases Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 23 were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, seven cases were in Santa Maria, and 12 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Fourteen cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

Thirteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Seven cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of four cases were pending.

Eleven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,238 cases, of which 438 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 685.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

