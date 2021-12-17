91 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 27, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had eight cases.

Elsewhere, five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-three cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Four cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Two cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of five cases are pending.

Forty-two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,831 cases, 424 of which are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 566.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

