955 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 955 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The individual resided in Santa Maria, was in the 70-plus age category and had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 955 cases, the highest number, 222, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 54 cases.

Elsewhere, 172 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One hundred and fifty-four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Thirty-nine cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Seventy-three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 48 cases.

Sixty cases were in Goleta.

Sixty-one cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Twenty-nine cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of forty-two cases are pending.

One hundred and thirty-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 16 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 76,168 cases, of which 6,115 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 599.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.2% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

