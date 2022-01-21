982 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 982 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 253, was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, according to the Public Health Department.

In Santa Maria, there were 224 cases. Neighboring Orcutt had 44 cases.

One hundred and ninety-six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Twenty-four cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 19 cases.

Fifty-six cases were in Goleta.

Forty-one cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Thirty-six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of 46 cases are pending.

One hundred and fifty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 14 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 69,352 cases, of which 6,154 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 584.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

