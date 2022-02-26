99 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Of those, the highest number, 32, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, 22 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.Eight cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Five cases were in Goleta.

Six cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of six cases are pending.

Fifty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,272 cases, of which 557 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 649.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

