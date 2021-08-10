Home Local A ballet for Fiesta
A ballet for Fiesta

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTO
Jessamyn Vedro performs the Kitri Variation from the “Don Quixote” ballet, Act 3, during the Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala. The event took place Sunday night at El Paseo Restaurant. For more photos, see B4.
