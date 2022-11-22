Nathan Turner to host holiday workshop at Alisal Ranch in Solvang

Interior designer and author Nathan Turner stands next to meringue trees. He will host “A Country Christmas” workshop Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Alisal Inn in Solvang.

“A Country Christmas” workshop, hosted by celebrated interior designer and author Nathan Turner, will take place from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at Alisal Ranch, 1054 Alisal Road, Solvang.

As a kickstart to the holiday season, the three-day, two-night experience includes an in-room welcome amenity customized by Mr. Turner, daily breakfast, dinner and drinks, a holiday luncheon and wreath-making demonstration, two cocktail receptions, a yoga and wellness session, dinner with Mr. Turner, complimentary wine tastings at nearby winery and tasting room destinations and plenty of take-home gifts.

This all-inclusive experience with Mr. Turner, who has been described as “the Martha Stewart of the Golden State,” continues to be an annual favorite for ranch guests.

Nathan Turner addresses his audience at a holiday dinner.

Included will be the unveiling of new camp ware, porcelain and plate ware designed and curated by Mr. Turner exclusively for and available at Alisal Ranch.

This year, a curated pop-up shop is new to the itinerary. Guests of the workshop will get exclusive access on Dec. 1 during a cocktail reception.

The pop-up will be open to the public for a limited time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

A variety of home and entertaining goods designed by Mr. Turner exclusively for the ranch will be available to the shoppers. In addition, the pop-up will offer complimentary coffee and pastries in the morning and beer in the afternoon, custom gift-wrapping and more.

At left, A wagon ride takes place in front of Alisal Ranch. At right, A barn ornament hangs from a Christmas tree.

A fourth-generation Californian, Mr. Turner grew up in the San Francisco bay area, surrounded by a large extended family. Deeply rooted in his California heritage, he spent many weekends at the family ranch in Northern California, where they would ride horses, raise cattle and cook scrumptious meals.

Indeed, home is where Mr. Turner’s taste for adventure was born and something he expresses through his travels and eclectic lifestyle.

He graduated from St. Mary’s College of California with a degree in business, then lived in France and Italy, where he studied the areas’ language, art history and honed his culinary skills.

Holiday decor graces the entrance to Alisal Ranch.

After moving to Los Angeles, Mr. Turner merged his greatest passions — design, travel and food — into his eponymous shop. Located on Melrose Avenue, the store has become an expression of his years traveling, a source for the country’s leading interior designers, as well as stylish individuals from coast to coast.

His parties, products and designs have been featured in major national and regional publications including Architectural Digest, Domino, Vogue, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, Food & Wine, C Magazine, New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

Mr. Turner is also special projects editor at Architectural Digest and contributing editor at C Magazine.

A holiday pork roast adds to the festivities.

His book, “I Love California: Live, Eat and Entertain the West Coast Way,” published in 2018, is a love letter to his home state.

“I drove up and down Highway 1, from the redwoods of northern San Francisco to the mountains of the Sierra Nevada to the beaches of Southern California, collecting simple recipes for California comfort food, like my family’s Cioppino, Marinated Tri-tip Steak, Mexican Chocolate Cake and more. I have also included my tips for entertaining, featured alongside never-before-seen interiors,” said Mr. Turner.

“The recipes and decor are inspired by my home state, but really it’s a state of mind. Whether you are entertaining friends and dining with family, or just wishing to visit the sun-dappled coast, now you can create this dreamy California lifestyle anywhere.”

