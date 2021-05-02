A country without borders isn’t one

A country without borders isn’t a country.

In the Democrat’s zeal to dismember President Donald Trump’s smart policies, President Joe Biden, without thinking ahead, boneheadedly revised the southern border policy and opened the floodgates of open, “no permission needed” immigration.

Immediately cartels started to move migrants from Mexico and South America in their trek and started to cross the invisible border.

Make no mistake, other countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, China and Middle Eastern countries as well as other enemy’s have noticed.

At least 3,000 to 3,500 unknowns cross each month, adding to the more than 11 million already here.

President Biden will expand our welfare entitlement programs to support the flood of indigent illegal immigrants he’s invited to cross what used to be our southern border.

The Biden administration is partnering with the cartels by doing what he’s doing. The narcotics the cartels are pushing are synthetic and far deadlier than they were. The drugs are laced with fentanyl. Chinese are working with the cartels to produce these deadly drugs. College students think they are taking something to help them study, and they are suddenly addicted or dead.

Eventually, we will be in the same state as Mexico if this isn’t stopped. Yep. A country without borders. You pick the name.

Ted Solomon

Santa Barbara