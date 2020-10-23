Annual artisan sale begins Nov. 1 in La Cumbre Plaza



COURTESY PHOTOS

“A Crimson Holiday” will feature a variety of diverse art during November and December at La Cumbre Plaza.





Featuring the work of more than 40 area artisans, the annual “A Crimson Holiday” will open Nov. 1 in La Cumbre Plaza in the former Tiffany & Co. location.

It will close Dec. 31.

“This year, we have some new artisans,” said Marilyn Dannehower, a co-founder of the Santa Barbara event. “They are Elaine Hyde, who creates hand blown glass vases and weights; Jessica Ricci, fused glass; Joel Hoffmann, cutting boards; Susie Dunbar, hand-painted art tiles; Ellen Turner, stained glass boxes, angels and ornaments; and Brecia Kralovic-Logan, cards and woven baskets.”

There will also be a large selection of handcrafted pandemic masks for sale.





“They are made of silk and cotton and designer fabrics. Some are fitted with the seam in front, and most of them are the pleated type,” Ms. Dannehower told the News-Press. “Caron Miller is making designer masks from imported fabrics. The other artists are Danaue Liechti, Cari Summer, Louise Scuitto and Diane Reese.”

Among the other items are mosaic art, lamps, Christmas ornaments, suncatchers, books, clothing and stuffed animals.

“There’s even a special book of Santa Barbara holiday memories for those who love Santa Barbara history,” said Ms. Dannehower, creator of MAD Dreams Jewelry Design.

She and three other local artisans started “A Crimson Holiday,” which has become a staple and a destination for holiday shoppers since it began in 2002.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We are reopening with the safety of both our customers and our artists in mind during the pandemic. We are following all recommended protocols to assure comfort and safety for all,” said Ms. Dannehower. “We have some very special accommodations for our customers.”

Those who prefer one-on-one service can reserve a private appointment between 10 and 11 a.m. by calling Ms. Dannehower at 805-453-4897.

“Customers 60 and older are invited to an hour of pre-opening shopping each Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.,” she said. “We will limit the number of customers in our shop. No appointment is necessary.”

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 10, customers can participate in a “Celebration the Season of Giving” raffle by stopping by to draw a ticket to win a $10 gift certificate or a small gift.

“Gift certificates will be redeemable until we close on Dec. 31,” said Ms.Dannehower, adding, “We are thankful to all of our loyal customers, both new and returning who support small business in Santa Barbara, especially during these trying times.

“You’re the reason we are back.”

