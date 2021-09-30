Home Local A day at Haskell’s Beach
A day at Haskell’s Beach

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
People enjoy Haskell’s Beach as The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta looms in the background.
The beach house at Haskell’s Beach is currently shuttered.
People take strolls along the beach.
