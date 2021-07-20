A day at Lizard’s Mouth Rock

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A couple enjoys a peaceful moment as sunlight accentuates the rocks.

It takes just a quarter of a mile to hike to the top of the world.

At least, it feels like the top of the world at Lizard’s Mouth Rock in Las Padres National Forest, just above Goleta. After hiking a short trail, you get a spectacular view that stretches all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

News-Press photographer Kenneth Song recently made the hike and found people enjoying the rocky environment, the dramatic sunlight and again, that view.



At left, a sign welcomes hikers to the Lizard’s Mouth Rock area. At right, hikers take photos of each other while others admire the view



At left, a hiker in the Lizard’s Mouth Rock area admires a view that stretches to the Pacific Ocean. At right, the Lizard’s Mouth Rock trail leads hikers through a spectacular countryside.

Lizard’s Mouth Rock is a dramatic formation.

Lizard’s Mouth Rock lies on the crest of the Santa Ynez Mountains and is accessible from West Camino Cielo Road.

For more information, go to websites such as santabarbarahikes.com/hikes/caminocielo/lizardsmouth or www.hikespeak.com/trails/lizards-mouth-santa-barbara.

— Dave Mason