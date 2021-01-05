A day in Carpinteria

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA pigeon challenges another at Carpinteria State Beach. Don’t mess with this pigeon. The bird made that clear as it challenged another pigeon on a Sunday full of sights in Carpinteria. News-Press photographer Kenneth Song found a variety of scenes. A trio of women lounge next to a statue of a pair of seals at Carpinteria State Beach. Vegetation of all kinds and heights make their presence known on Linden Avenue and at Carpinteria State Beach. Motorists go down Linden Avenue. A mural on the side of a building on Linden Avenue pays homage to Carpinteria. Passersby stroll down Linden Avenue. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Great way to end the day next post Santa Barbara Better Together program reopens Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.