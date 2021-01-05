Home Local A day in Carpinteria
Local

A day in Carpinteria

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A pigeon challenges another at Carpinteria State Beach.

Don’t mess with this pigeon.

The bird made that clear as it challenged another pigeon on a Sunday full of sights in Carpinteria.

News-Press photographer Kenneth Song found a variety of scenes.

A trio of women lounge next to a statue of a pair of seals at Carpinteria State Beach.
Vegetation of all kinds and heights make their presence known on Linden Avenue and at Carpinteria State Beach.
Motorists go down Linden Avenue.
A mural on the side of a building on Linden Avenue pays homage to Carpinteria.
Passersby stroll down Linden Avenue.
