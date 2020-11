KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A number of birds perch on a watercraft just off the Santa Barbara Harbor on Friday morning.

Aimed at protecting the local shoreline ahead of the winter season, the city has constructed a sand berm on portions of the local beaches.

SANTA BARBARA — You never know what you might see along the Santa Barbara Waterfront.

A wide variety of birds are often observed on crafts off the Santa Barbara Harbor, and light foot traffic continues on nearby Stearns Wharf.

The city has also taken measures to protect the pristine shoreline ahead of the winter season, constructing a sand berm east of the wharf.

Our Kenneth Song took in the views and captured these images on Friday.

— Mitchell White