A day with goats and llamas

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAt left, Georgia Dinkins, 4, who is clutching onto a stuffed llama, reacts to goat grazing at Elings Park in Santa Barbara. At right, llamas watch a young passerby push her bicycle at the park. At left, a tagged goat greets the camera at the park. At right, a llama chews on the park’s vegetation. At left, llamas look down at an overly eager dog whose owner struggles to rein it in. At right, goats greet visitors at the park. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post So much for America next post ‘Art of the Sea’ Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.