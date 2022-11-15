A diversity of art

Various techniques result in prints at Santa Barbara sale

The Santa Barbara Printmakers’ pop-up sale features a variety of works at Community Arts Workshop.

Over the weekend, the Santa Barbara Printmakers held its annual pop-up print sale at the Community Arts Workshop on Garden Street.

The popular Santa Barbara event ran from Friday evening through Sunday. The sale featured distinctive hand-pulled prints made by traditional techniques, including linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, calligraphy, monoprint and monotype. There were also works produced by the contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching.

“It is so much fun,” Bay Hallowell, one of the printmakers, told the News-Press Saturday. “We had lots of people last night and today. It’s very informal; people are coming with their kids and dogs. This morning, lots of people were coming over from the farmer’s market.”

“I think it’s fun and an opportunity for people to come and look around and run from artist to artist,” printmaker Siu Zimmerman told the News-Press.

Another printmaker, Brendan Murdock, described the event as “fabulous.”

“We not only have wall art; we have loose pieces in bins that people rummage through,” he told the News-Press. “Aside from educating people about printmaking, it’s a get-together of the community. We get to spend time together, seeing how our work is evolving.”

Those attending the sale rummage through the prints.

Ms. Hallowell said one of her friends saw the sale Friday night. “He came in, and he just looked around the room and said, ‘Everyone here is so happy.’ Everyone was having such a good time in a low key way. We had a few snacks and water, but no alcohol. ‘A quiet joy’ is how I would describe it.”

Ms. Zimmerman said that over the years, many of the artisans have become close. “We don’t have trade secrets … There is a sense of reunion that people get. Students, friends and colleagues of mine have come back. It’s like extended family for some of us.”

Mr. Murdock moved to Santa Barbara in 2015.

“After a long hiatus from printmaking, I took Siu’s class and have continued to take it every year,” Mr. Murdock said. “I took the class for a sense of community as well as an understanding of the ever-changing ways in printmaking. I needed to find a community, and I found that community.”

He said last weekend’s sale provided an educational experience for Santa Barbara.

“The event was an engaging, casual outing for all ages, an opportunity to meet artists in person, ask questions about their work and learn more about all kinds of printmaking,” Mr. Murdock said. “The weekend was the perfect opportunity for early holiday shopping, featuring affordable works of art on paper, framed and unframed.”

Ms. Hallowell noted that many types of printmaking include a diversity in techniques. “We are all curious people that love working with our hands, hearts and minds. There is usually something for everyone.”

“Most of us do all kinds of printmaking,” she said. “We are subject to changing moods like anybody else.”

Mr. Murdock said he is now able to combine techniques and likes learning from the community of Santa Barbara printmakers.

“I think the greatest takeaway from this (the sale) is that the artists are present for all three days and it is a great educational time and interaction,” he said. “You would be amazed at how much people learn and enjoy learning about the process of printmaking.”

