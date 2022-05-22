A drought of common sense and reasonable priorities

One of the key failures of government in the modern age is the principle of treating everyone the same, because that is the easiest and most effective means of control.

Blanket prohibitions and mandates applied to one and all makes the bureaucrats’ and regulators’ job easy because they don’t have to use discretion and common sense to do their job — attributes that don’t come easy in that line of work to begin with.

The latest example of this failure comes in the form of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-7-22 which is a shoot-first/ask-questions-later mandate having to do with conditions, provisions and regulations concerning new water wells on agricultural lands. Whereas water systems serving the public are being regulated by other executive orders that include severe fines and penalties for not reducing water usage, this order is aimed at agriculture.

Years ago, I spoke at a rally at our state Capitol during a drought year. One of the protest signs at that rally read, “Without Water, It’s Only Dirt.” What does that mean? California is one of the most prolific producers of food in the entire world. Yet, without water, all our prolific farm fields would produce absolutely nothing.

Hence, when a farmer considers trying to make a living off the land to feed us, the right to the water underlying the land is a non-negotiable proposition.

California water rights laws historically served to protect the rights of farmers to use the water beneath the surface of their property. That is, until the state of California created the State Groundwater Management Act.

This act pretends to change water priorities without changing water rights.

It represents a lie.

Historically speaking, urbanites and farmers have vied for water supplies. SGMA added a third party of interest, namely the interests of plants and animals in the watershed must now be considered in “balancing the aquifer.”

What is missing from this entire discussion? Our government has steadfastly refused to build any new dams and reservoirs in the past half century even though our population has about doubled during this time frame.

As Ed Ring of the California Public Policy Center said, California has continuously chosen to manage scarcity rather than create abundance.

In other words, California would rather ration water than create more water supplies.

Moreover, our water supplies are being squandered by way of releases from our dams for the sake of fish passage and migration that don’t accomplish the intended purpose.

Hence, the supply system we have has been decimated by regulatory fiat as it was successfully designed to get us through our routine pattern of seven-year-long droughts interspersed with record rain and snowfall, sans these inordinate water releases for fish.

Common sense and truth should be applied to our current drought situation rather than a regulatory obfuscation of our farmers’ historical water rights. That is, there is no giant pool of water that runs beneath our communities in its breadth and scope. Hence, it is scarcely imaginable that what a farmer does with his well will have much of any effect on the water available to urbanites.

Moreover, who in their right mind would suggest we limit a farmer’s use of his own well water at the expense of our impending food shortage?

Urbanites use most of their water on landscaping, cooking, bathing and sanitation. Is a lawn more important than food? If we have no food, what are people going to cook? Regarding bathing and basic sanitation, should we be required to forgo bathing everyday and/or not flushing every time we use the toilet?

Have we come to this in the year 2022, as California descends to third world living conditions and associated food insecurities?

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.