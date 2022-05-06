A facelift for a new restaurant

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSConstruction work takes place on the corner of State and Ortega streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The corner facility previously served as two restaurants — Left at Albuquerque and Panera Bread. The building has long sat vacant, but now a new restaurant, Augie’s, is planned for the building. According to augiesb.com, the restaurant will open there this summer. The website promises there will be “a wide selection of agave spirits; fresh local healthy delicious food; super service; and strong community engagement.” The restaurant’s website said the business will be open for happy hour and dinners daily and brunch on weekends. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post News-Press announces endorsements next post SB County Board focuses on infant, toddler childcare Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.