A facelift for a new restaurant

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Construction work takes place on the corner of State and Ortega streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The corner facility previously served as two restaurants — Left at Albuquerque and Panera Bread. The building has long sat vacant, but now a new restaurant, Augie’s, is planned for the building. According to augiesb.com, the restaurant will open there this summer. The website promises there will be “a wide selection of agave spirits; fresh local healthy delicious food; super service; and strong community engagement.” The restaurant’s website said the business will be open for happy hour and dinners daily and brunch on weekends.
