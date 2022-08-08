A farewell to Fiesta

0 comment 2 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSGD Tango, a duo of Guillermo DeFazio and Giovana Dan, dance to “Este es el Rey” by Jose Alfredo Jimenez during the Fiesta Finale presented by the John E. Profane Foundation for the Arts at the El Paseo Restaurant in Santa Barbara on Sunday. Masked dancers surprise the audience during the event. Nerea Barrondo and Kaito Yamamoto dance during the Finale. Marco Labastida gives a Latin Serenade to attendees. 0 comment 2 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Fun and games at El Mercado Del Norte next post A time to dance Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.