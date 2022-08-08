Home Local A farewell to Fiesta
A farewell to Fiesta

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
GD Tango, a duo of Guillermo DeFazio and Giovana Dan, dance to “Este es el Rey” by Jose Alfredo Jimenez during the Fiesta Finale presented by the John E. Profane Foundation for the Arts at the El Paseo Restaurant in Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Masked dancers surprise the audience during the event.
Nerea Barrondo and Kaito Yamamoto dance during the Finale.
Marco Labastida gives a Latin Serenade to attendees.
