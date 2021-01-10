A fate worse than COVID

I don’t want to die from COVID-19, but neither do I want to live for it! What say you?

Benjamin Franklin gave two prescient warnings to his fellow and future countrymen. When asked what type of government the founding fathers decided on, he said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Another time, he warned, “Those who give up liberty for security deserve neither and will lose both.”

Let us discuss these precepts and COVID.

Our republican form of government posits that we are a nation of laws and the only legitimate purpose of government is to serve and protect the individual liberty of each citizen. That is, our laws come by way of our consent with respect to our unalienable rights, based on self-evident truths, both of which emanate from God.

The main reason America is sliding into perdition is that too many people and our institutions have abandoned these precepts. Instead, the new goal is globalization — that is, the political and economic control of our lives, via an unholy alliance between big government and big business. Accordingly, COVID was just what the doctor ordered!

Nonetheless, there is no COVID exemption in the Constitution abridging our rights to freedom of assembly, religion and commerce, to name just a few. Yet, we find ourselves losing our freedoms while being forced to defer to experts whose opinions contradict those of other qualified experts. Meanwhile, the common man and common sense suffer.

For example, every year people get ill, and some even die from the flu. Yet, when asked to explain the complete and total absence of the flu this year, the experts say the flu has been stymied by the COVID protocols such as hand washing, social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Yet, when you ask these same experts why there is a resurgence of COVID illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, they say it is because we aren’t hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks. So which is it?

Moreover, the separation and balance of powers designed to serve as a bulwark against tyranny is breaking down. For example, Gov. Gavin Newsom has usurped the power of the legislature, as he announces laws he has no authority to make, and neither the legislature nor the judiciary are scarcely willing to do anything about it.

Gov. Newsom said that California would not go back to normal until we had a therapeutic to treat COVID or a vaccine to prevent infection.

Yet, when vaccines arrived, the infectious disease specialist at Cottage Health said that though she was relieved the vaccines arrived, that “this changes nothing.”

Huh?

She explained that though the vaccine may keep some people from getting infected, it would not guarantee that a vaccinated person can’t still carry and transmit the virus to others!

Along these same lines, why was U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal one of the first people in the country to get the COVID vaccine, when he had just recently recovered from the virus?

Our government’s false claims of being able to make us safe and secure must not come at the expense of our rights, liberties and livelihoods, or common sense.

That is, our government cannot genuinely guarantee our safety because it has no power to stop a virus. Neither can it guarantee our security by forcing people to give up their jobs and close their businesses because it lacks the resources to make us whole.

It is truly an ominous sign that so many people want to believe otherwise. Accordingly, I am more afraid of our government than I am of COVID, along with the many Americans who fail to appreciate a distortion of Patrick Henry’s famous “Take my liberty; just don’t give me COVID.”