A fun method of punctuation

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A series of punctuation mark-shaped sculptures functioning as tiny libraries to the public are stationed at various points on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. The colorful sculptures, designed by local artist Douglas Lochner and commissioned by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, are a nod to Santa Barbara’s literary heritage, and to inspire summer reading for the public.
