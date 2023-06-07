A fun method of punctuation

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA series of punctuation mark-shaped sculptures functioning as tiny libraries to the public are stationed at various points on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. The colorful sculptures, designed by local artist Douglas Lochner and commissioned by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, are a nod to Santa Barbara’s literary heritage, and to inspire summer reading for the public. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Sununu not seeking presidential run in 2024 next post New Beginnings adds community center Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.