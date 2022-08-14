In the U.S., is there a government within a government?

The tripartite structure for the federal government was established by the first three articles of the Constitution.

Article I provides that “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States…” Legislative power is “the power to make laws.”

The Constitution’s beginning with “We the people of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union,” emphasized that the government was formed and owned by the people of the United States. As such, the power to make laws was entrusted in the branch that most closely reflected the people, which is the 100 members of the Senate and the 435 members of the House of Representatives.

The first 10 amendments, called the Bill of Rights, limits the ability of the federal government to become too intrusive in our lives. The 10th Amendment provides that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the States, or to the people.” In short, there are no inferred powers. If the feds were not specifically given any particular power: they don’t have it.

Article II provides “The executive Power shall be vested in a president of the United States of America.” “Executive” is “having the power to put the plans, actions or laws into effect,” or has “senior management authority.” Note the executive does not have the power to make laws.

Article III provides “The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court., and such inferior courts as Congress may…establish.” “Judicial” means the “authority to hear and decide cases and make binding judgments on them.”

The “inferior courts” established in the federal system are the District Courts, which hear and decide cases, and the Circuit Courts,” which hear appeals from District Courts. Appeals from Circuits Courts are to the Supreme Court. Note this system is independent of state court systems.

These three articles establish the “checks and balances” —a tripartite structure where the legislature branch makes the laws, the executive branch applies the laws and the judicial branch judges their applications.

Articles IV, V, VI and VII, provide, in general, specifics for applying and amending the Constitution, and for federal debts and treaties.

However, Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt used the Great Depression to convince Congress to pass the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934, to regulate financial instruments, and the Fair Labor Standards Act, to regulate minimum wages and overtime pay. These laws established general standards that Congress thought required special expertise to create and administer regulations.

To accomplish these tasks, Congress empowered the executive branch to create the Security and Exchange Commission and the Department of Labor to issue, administer and enforce regulations. Note that Congress creates the laws, and the scope of authority of agencies is limited to implementing that legislation.

In my legal practice, sometimes it was difficult convincing corporate executives that a zealous agency employee’s orders were not valid when they exceeded their authority. Congress exercising their “oversight” powers of agencies sometimes is televised although, sadly, the heads of the agencies are not prosecuted for lying to Congress as Attorney General Eric Holder did about supplying guns to the drug cartels in transactions known as “Fast and Furious.”

Recently the Supreme Court, in West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency, reinforced the principle that the EPA’s authority is limited to the scope of the empowering legislation, the Clean Air Act, which did not include climate change. This case also demonstrates the difference in philosophy between the “conservatives,” meaning those who apply the Constitution as written, and “liberal” Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer, who believe they should interpret the Constitution is a “living document,” meaning subject to their current beliefs. A major problem with the “living document” theory is how are citizens able to follow the law if the court keeps changing it?

Congress, in order to limit the agencies, required in the Administrative Procedure Act that federal agencies must publish “proposed” regulations in the Federal Register for 90 days in order to permit the public to offer comments before the regulations become effective. For example, several courts have ruled the Biden administration’s agency’s regulations requiring vaccines were invalid for failing to follow the publishing requirements.

In one of my cases, many of the 73 charges OSHA filed were based on proposed regulations that had never been finalized. The seriousness of OSHA’s $8 million and potentially shutting multiple facilities that were producing the Delta and Titan rockets for the U.S. military, drove us into a trial with more trial days than O.J. before an administrative law judge dismissed all charges. These examples illustrate the risk of permitting unelected career bureaucrats to perform all three functions of government: legislate, enforce and judge.

To avoid having to obtain bipartisan support in Congress, the Biden administration, in 2021, set a record for the number of pages of new agency regulations.

Agencies never disappear. For example, the Department of Education continues even though the Tenth Amendment reserves education to the states.The Federal Government Manual lists 137 governmental agencies although there are “only” 15 at the presidential cabinet level. The agencies tend to be liberal, as indicated by the SEC listing 40% of its 4,301 employees as women, 54% as men and the other 6%? Today as the Biden team is pushing to have the IRS add 87,000 more employees, about the population of Santa Barbara, we should remember how Internal Revenue Service leader Lois Lerner tried to swing an election by refusing to certify conservative organizations as nonprofits.

President Biden is using COVID-19 in the same way President Roosevelt used the Great Depression: to bypass Congress by using agencies to increase the “government within a government.”

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”