A historic day in Vandenberg

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Among the attendees of Friday’s ceremony were Capt. Jim Kunkle, center, a P-38 fighter pilot who fought the Germans over Nazi-occupied Europe. Capt. Kunkle was joined by his wife, Ruth. The couple posed for a photo with Col. Anthony J. Mastalir, the new commander of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A new insignia was added to the sign at the newly named Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Hundreds gathered Friday afternoon at the newly designated Vandenberg Space Force Base.

As part of the celebration, Capt. Jim Kunkle received an honorary membership in the U.S. Space Force, as well as the first ever Space Launch Delta 30 Commander’s Coin.

Capt. Kunkle was joined by his wife, Ruth, and told the News-Press it was “truly thrilling” to be part of Friday’s celebration.

The base will continue to provide range services, preserve the safety of the public and ensure launch providers have an area to safely test missiles or put their satellites into orbit.

— Mitchell White