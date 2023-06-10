A Kennedy rises, Biden falls, Prince Harry unwise, Gavin bawls

“TWITTER CO-FOUNDER JACK DORSEY ENDORSES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. IN 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE”

The list is growing.

The enthusiasm is building.

With only 38% of Democratic voters favoring Joe Biden as their presidential nominee, tripping on a sandbag, as frequent faller Joe did while leaving a stage last week, is nothing compared to how deeply R.F.K. Jr.’s candidacy will trip him up.

Coming out to debate, Joe?

“INSTAGRAM REINSTATES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.’S ACCOUNT”

Since putting a lid on a presidential candidate is difficult to justify, social media giant Instagram had no choice but to swing in favor of free speech.

“HAVE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. AND HIS ANTI-VAX CONSPIRACIES FOUND A HOME?”

Corporatized mainstream media (including Vanity Fair) is concerned that Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and the cryptocurrency-crowd are rallying around a candidate that social media giants once censored because he dared shine a spotlight on the lies of Big Pharma, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.

This comes as mainstream media continue to fixate on R.F.K. Jr.’s conspiracy factualizing, as witnessed by …

“ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. TESTS THE CONSPIRATORIAL APPETITE OF DEMOCRATS”

This is The Washington Post, trying to make a conspiracy issue out of R.F.K. Jr. recounting (during a recent rally) that President Dwight Eisenhower lied to the public after Gary Powers and the U-2 spy plane he piloted was shot down over the Soviet Union.

Huh? That’s no conspiracy theory. It is precisely what happened. Gary Powers was shot down, and Eisenhower lied about it.

Oh, and R.F.K. Jr. said in a speech at Meridian Hills Country Club in Indianapolis, “We are lied to by the government and by the media.”

Any fool knows that. A good example of this is government/media lying about COVID-19, starting with its origin (a Chinese lab, not a wet market) to health hazards posed by the experimental vaccine, about which the candidate added, “It was all confusing because they kept us confused.”

That’s putting it mildly.

“People want the truth,” RFK Jr. says.

Is that so wrong?

I mean, maybe sheeple don’t want the truth (and too many of them abound), but I do — and you should too.

Truth is, I’ll take R.F.K. Jr. over Big Pharma (and all the so-called “independent scientific studies” they secretly finance) any day of the week.

Another item from this hatchet job: “His entire worldview has become a conspiracy theory.”

This is hysterical poppycock, probably planted by mainstream-Biden Democratic Party apparatchiks — maybe even by Woodward & Bernstein (how sad they’ve become, spokespersons for the establishment narrative — or maybe they always were).

This is what R.F.K. Jr. actually says: “Conspiracies do happen. It’s not that everybody is involved in promoting what they know to be a lie. It is that there are orthodoxies that become institutionalized that have their own gravity that pull people in.”

I have been studying real conspiracies and conspiracy theory (and those who use it for political purposes or profit) for a very long time. R.F.K. Jr.’s approach is reasonable, rational and a refreshing — a very welcome dimension to the body politic and public discourse.

Open your eyes, open your minds and be enlightened about how badly you have been misled and let down by a government that is STILL trying to pull the wool over your eyes by blaming the truth on “conspiracy theorists.”

R.F.K. Jr. is the only presidential candidate willing to speak the truth about what has gone down in this country.

Some media get it, like The Desert Review …

“R.F.K. JR’S CAMPAIGN FOR TRUTH”

“R.F.K. Jr. is now a major contender. It seems the ruling administration has a lot to worry about with R.F.K.’s meteoric rise. For one, his interviews are spreading as fast as his popularity. Second, Americans remain starved for authenticity and truth after growing ill on a steady diet of fear and propaganda by those in charge — i.e., crooked politicians in bed with Big Pharma, Big Banks and their brethren corporations.”

Amen, brother.

“REPUBLICANS LAUNCH CONTEMPT PROCESS AGAINST FBI DIRECTOR WRAY AFTER VIEWING BIDEN ‘BRIBERY’ DOCUMENT: TOP GOP INVESTIGATOR SAYS FILE INVOLVES ‘SHELL COMPANIES & SHOWS PATTER’ OF ‘MONEY LAUNDERING”

Difficult to say who is worse, Joe Biden (and members of his family) or U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Injustice Department.

We are now discovering that Biden family members benefited financially not just from companies (government shells) in Ukraine and China. Add Romania, which allegedly paid our commander-in-thief a million dollars through “a web of 20 companies” while he was vice president for his influence in policy making.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who attempted to conceal this from Congress and the American people, may be obstructing justice as he strives to remake rules governing who is answerable to whom in Washington, D.C.

Pure and simple, federal agencies are accountable to elected officials on Capitol Hill who provide oversight for we the people. Not the other way round.

The clock is ticking on Joe’s fall from grace. I suspect the only reason he is still in the White House is because no one in permanent D.C. wants disturbing soundwaves erected by Vice President Kamala Harris commanding anything whatsoever from the Oval Office.

JUST IN: “FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS WRAY CAVES TO THE HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE”

Good sense prevailed, if rare these days.

“PRINCE HARRY BLASTED FOR ‘WASTING COURT TIME’ AS HE FAILS TO SHOW UP AT HIS OWN TRIAL”

What: Prince Harry, who lives in Montecito, is suing Mirror Group Newspapers.

Why: He alleges that reporters hacked his phones and invaded his privacy.

Where: London.

When: He was expected in court last Monday but willfully ignored the court order. With regard to mandatory court appearances. Harry presumably believes there are two sets of rules: one for commoners, another for royals.

Who: The unamused judge, who does not subscribe to a royal prerogative for missing a court date.

Harry arrived the next day and was …

“CROSS EXAMINED IN U.K. PHONE HACKING CASE”

This was no schmaltzy, sympathetic Oprah Winfrey affair but the exact opposite: Pointed questioning from a legal pro seeking to poke holes in Harry’s “speculative” testimony devoid of evidence that 140 newspaper articles published between 1996 and 2010 were based not on the usual hangers-on/snitches but the wiretapping of his phone.

Harry single-handedly destroyed a 130-year record of British royals not having to endure cross-examination in court.

This broke a cardinal rule as established by Walter Bagehot, who literally wrote “The English Constitution,” published in 1865: The magic of monarchy is its mystique. Or, as Bagehot put it: “Above all things our royalty is to be reverenced, and if you begin to poke about it you cannot reverence it… its mystery is its life. We must not let in daylight upon magic.”

One wonders how Bagehot would regard Prince Harry, who has deliberately brought a copious amount of very bright daylight onto his royal family.

Meantime, same day, other side of the pond ….

“HERITAGE FOUNDATION CITES HARRY’S DRUG USE IN FIGHT FOR IMMIGRATION RECORDS”

Geesh. For someone seeking a private existence, Harry has done a magnificent job at making himself the most public of royals.

The Heritage Foundation seeks release of Harry’s immigration application for residency in the U.S. to uncover whether he lied to routine questions about drug use. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry admitted to using cocaine and magic mushrooms.

So the big questions are these: Did he deny drug use on his visa application? And why is this important?

Because lying on that form constitutes perjury, a criminal offense and grounds for expulsion.

Leading to this question: Will Harry be exiled from exile?

The court has given Homeland Security one week (until this Tuesday, June 13) to decide on its own to release Harry’s immigration records — or the court will rule.

“HARRY & MEGHAN WILL ‘LIVE TO REGRET’ KIDS NOT HAVING RELATIONSHIP WITH ROYALS, GRAYDON CARTER PREDICTS”

Not sure what to make of Graydon Carter, the erudite and supposedly well informed magazine editor who resides in New York City.

About Montecito, he says: “There is nothing, nothing, nothing to do” in what he depicted as “God’s waiting room.”

Typical New Yorker who thinks people must be doing something every minute of the day rather than just being (in fresh air, among thousands of trees). He could probably use a year in a monastery.

Graydon also says, “There can’t be many kids because young families can’t afford it.”

Uh, might someone point out to goofy Graydon that Montecito has two public elementary schools and three private schools chock-a-block with students?

And he believes that Montecito “is a 40-minute drive from L.A.”

It’s actually an hour and 40 minutes, which for him makes it even worse but for us much better because distance from L.A. is what we crave most.

And as if to emphasize that point …

“ROD STEWART HAS QUIT HIS LIFE IN L.A. AFTER GETTING TIRED OF ITS ‘TOXIC’ CULTURE”

It’s back to Blighty for Rod.

And I’m jealous.

“CALIFORNIA THREATENS LEGAL ACTION OVER MIGRANT FLIGHTS”

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida dispatched two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to Sacramento, a sanctuary city.

Gov. Gruesome’s response? This limp-wristed tweet: “You small pathetic man.” (Sob, sob.)

This isn’t a joke.

Pause.

Is that your best shot, Gov.?

Is that how, as president, you’d stand up to Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping?

LOL!

Hopefully, Gav is getting the message: Favor open borders and sanctuary cities, reap what you sow and make yourself a laughingstock.

“CLAUDE PALMERO LEAVES HIS POST AS ADMINISTRATOR OF PRINCE ALBERT !!”

Seven weeks ago, in these pages, I wrote about the corruption of Monaco palace administrator Claude Palmero and his co-conspirator, Thierry Lacoste, Prince Albert’s personal lawyer.

On Tuesday, Mr. Palmero received a hand-delivered letter from Prince Albert dismissing him from his duties and demanding his immediate departure from the Palace.

Mr. Palmero, 67, was escorted to his car by the prince’s carabinieri.

Here is the problem: The Prince learned of Mr. Palmero’s corruption directly from me, his intelligence chief, 16 years ago!

So why did Albert wait so long to boot Mr. Palmero’s butt?

Not because Mr. Palmero was corrupt (which in Monaco is sacred) but because Palmero’s emails were hacked and posted on the internet, the extent of his corruption made clear for all to see and, as Nice-Matin reported, such exposure was “Disastrous for the image of Monaco.”

I am informed by sources close to the matter that more fallout is expected as Albert strives to distance himself from a huge scandal in which he, himself, is complicit because he knew these crimes were being perpetrated as far back as 2007 and did nothing to stop them.

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.