A life was also saved

Look where the Black Lives Matter mentality has gotten us.

The White House and the media are now alleging that the police officer involved in the Columbus, Ohio, shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant is a racist murderer.

Yes, the life of a 16-year-old girl was tragically taken, but the officer clearly saved the life of another black girl. The videos of the incident show Ma’Khia Bryant about to stab the victim. Only prompt and decisive action on the part of the officer saved the victim’s life. He had no choice.

If we really cared about black lives, all of us would be praising the officer for saving a life.

In a sane world, he would be praised, but the incident doesn’t fit the typical narrative that the left can exploit. So what does the leftist media do? They leave out key information and distort what actually happened.

For example, former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett claimed that “… Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times to break up a knife fight.”

In other words, don’t believe the video — this was a knife fight. One television network intentionally distorted their video to hide the presence of the knife.

Basketball player LeBron James intentionally incited violence against the police officer by sharing a photo of the cop with the caption “You’re next.” A direct threat to his life.

None of this is really about racism, nor the pernicious principle of “white supremacy.” It’s about the left’s search for ultimate power. I pray that they are unsuccessful in their quest.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara