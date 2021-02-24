A little off the top

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A lift brings an arborist from Douglas Cicileo’s Tree and Arborist Services to the tops of palm trees at Pershing Park Tuesday. He removed dry palm fronds, refreshing the foliage.

An arborist hauls away dry limbs and brush, which are hazardous in dry climates.

Before palm fronds turn crusty and beige, arborists trim the pampered palms back to a luscious green, plucking the dry fronds.

Douglas Cicileo’s Tree and Arborist Services did just that at Pershing Park Tuesday before gusts of wind can sweep the yellowed leaves throughout the park.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard forecasts west winds of 15 to 25 mph this afternoon — which could shake loose high-reaching foliage.

The tall trees at Pershing Park require a lift to reach the fluttering leaves.

— Annelise Hanshaw