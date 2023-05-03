A little rain here and there

This time around, the rain’s just a drop in the bucket.

Showers on Tuesday left a not-so-whopping 0.01 inch of rain in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria and just a trace in Goleta, according to the National Weather Service. There was a bit more rain in Lompoc: 0.03 inch.

No rain was reported in Santa Ynez or New Cuyama.

It was cooler Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s or low 60s throughout Santa Barbara County. The lows varied from a brisk 35 in New Cuyama to a more tolerable 49 in Santa Barbara.

The weather service said there will be more showers today and Thursday. Lows for both days will be in the mid- to upper 40s; the highs in the lower to upper 60s.

The National Weather Service says Friday through Sunday will be partly cloudy. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny.

— Dave Mason