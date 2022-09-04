A long train of abuses

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

The Democratic Party is intent on abusing power at the expense of common sense, decency, fairness and practical reality.

Here are a few examples.

Regarding President Joe Biden’s proposal to “forgive” billions of dollars in school debt, I haven’t seen this level of anger in a very long time because most Americans realize they are getting shafted by this action.

That would include the schmucks who had the integrity to pay off their school loans, the poor people who never could afford to go to college but who will now nevertheless be taxed to pay for those who did, and the working class who had to pay their own way through life but who are now being crushed by yet another inflationary giveaway.

For there is no doubt that a significant majority of the people getting this loan “forgiveness” are making more money than the people who will end up paying for it.

This has to do with the fact that the loans are not being forgiven. Instead, the payments will be shifted to taxpayers. That begs the question: How does President Biden have this authority? Congress did not vote to spend this money, and according to the Constitution, the legislative branch must approve all expenditures.

Americans should be appalled, but not surprised, by this taxpayer giveaway, because it happens all the time.

For instance, consider the local governments in our region who have approved so-called Project Labor Agreements. These agreements are a giveaway of taxpayer dollars to unions, another core constituency group of the Democratic Party. These agreements effectively bar non-union construction workers from working on government-funded construction projects, thereby eliminating 85% of the local construction workforce that happens to be non-union.

All the while, they have the temerity to reference these agreements as promoting local hires!

Angela Morabito, formerly with the federal Department of Education, and I discussed the racist hostage situation in inner cities. The teacher’s unions are holding inordinate numbers of poor black children hostage in a school system that is setting these kids up for failure for the rest of their lives.

In places like Detroit, 94% of eighth graders can’t read proficiently, and 95% are not proficient in math. The insult to injury? In 42 states, private school is cheaper than public schools!

And when black parents seek to rescue their children by placing them in a majority black private school or charter school, predominately white liberal teachers’ union members picket. It is a mind-bending reversal of the infamous George Wallace showdown on the steps of the schoolhouse — albeit this time the racists are trying to force the black kids to stay inside!

Speaking of child abuse, Boston Children’s Hospital has declared that “a child knows from the minute they are born, practically, if they are transgender.” Moreover, the Yale Pediatric Gender Clinic is now taking clients as young as 3 years old. We are calling this the Child Abuse Movement.

Up next? The pedophile protection movement, aka expressed sympathy for “minor attracted persons.”

Finally, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban on the sale of gasoline-powered cars and diesel-powered trucks is going to upend California’s new and used car market. Currently 25% of consumers lease new vehicles they can’t afford to buy. Subsequently, many consumers buy these lease returns as a used vehicle.

New car buyers, on average, subsequently sell their vehicle when it becomes eight years old. The people who buy these old vehicles do so because they can’t afford anything newer.

However, new electric vehicles are on average 40% more expensive than other vehicles, meaning they are out of reach for most of the aforementioned consumers!

Moreover, who is going to buy a used electric vehicle when the battery replacement cost will soon exceed the value of the vehicle?

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.