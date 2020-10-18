A lot of support for Elrawd MacLearn

Dear newsmakers,

Thank you for recognizing Santa Barbara Unified School District candidate Elrawd MacLearn’s moral integrity.

He is the best choice on the ballot for the school board. When board members possess a moral compass, our local schools and community benefit.

Mr. MacLearn wants to raise our children’s pass rate from its dismal 45%. He upholds clear, strong academic standards and practices for all students, especially in the essentials of reading, writing, computation, logic and reasoning.

Yet those with a political agenda focus on sex immersion in the schools. Superintendent Hilda Maldonado enforces the philosophy that education is a political act. Therefore, if you do not like the curriculum, simply opt out.

If most seventh grade children were to opt out of the existing, amoral and immoral sex curriculum, how would the school meet the state’s statutory mandate to teach kids how not to get pregnant (emphasizing abstinence), not get a sexually transmitted disease, or how to maintain a healthy teen-age sex life? Opting out is like not having a program at all, and would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Morality teaches us how to make healthy choices, and requires reason (critical thinking). Morality overcomes emotionalism and promotes self-control. Some truths are self-evident, while others require a moral compass.

The superintendent must answer to the school board. The elected board is to reflect the morality of the community. Mr. MacLearn represents the moral majority of our community.

Again, thank you for endorsing the idea that Elrawd MacLearn desires to maintain moral dignity within the curriculum of our public schools.

Please vote for our youth, families, and community.

Vote for Elrawd MacLearn. Visit www.learnwithmaclearn.com

Mrs. J. Schumacher

Santa Barbara, County retired teacher