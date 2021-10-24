A math lesson for city government

In the Oct. 18 News-Press article entitled “City Council may extend homeless housing program,” it says that $1.6 million has been spent since July 5 to house 40 individuals at the Rose Garden Inn with “wraparound services.”

For 3.5 months that works out to $40,000 per individual or $11,428 per individual per month.

The Santa Barbara City Council has the option of continuing the program for 30 days for $414,329 or 90 days for $1,242,987 or canceling it. Both of those work out to $10,358 per individual per month.

All of this at taxpayer expense from Measure C sales tax.

This has me wondering exactly what “wraparound services” include?

Josh Feuer

Santa Barbara