A message for Major League Baseball

Somebody please tell Major League Baseball that they can go to Atlanta to play in the All-Star Game in good conscience. They must have believed President Joe Biden’s false claims on Georgia’s election laws. Mr. Biden just received four Pinocchios from the Washington Post fact checkers for his mendacity.

Does anyone honestly believe that the lack of an ID card is an impediment to voting? You need an ID to open a bank account or get on an airplane — almost everyone has one. In Georgia, ID cards are provided to citizens at no cost.

Next, despite what President Biden falsely claims, the polls close at 7 p.m., not 5 p.m. when many voters are leaving their jobs. The new law allows sufficient time — 21 days for early voting.

Experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them. Also, the law allows that anyone can provide water or other refreshments to in-line voters, but not the political electioneers or party activists.

It is sad to see AFLAC, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, and Home Depot are joining the protests against the bill. They are all cowards who were either too busy to read the bill or afraid of being labeled racist. Too bad that they lack the courage to stand up to the bullies.

The election law is popular in Georgia. It is fair and reasonable, and it helps prevent voter fraud.

To Major League Baseball: Don’t believe Biden’s and Al Sharpton’s lies. Please keep politics out of sports.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara