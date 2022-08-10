A murder mystery with a lot of heart

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ presents unforgettable story, compelling characters

Young Kya (Jojo Regina) grows up in a marsh in “Where the Crawdads Sing.”



“Where the Crawdads Sing” hits all the right notes.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Delia Owens, the movie will touch your heart, thanks to compelling characters and a great performance by Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya Clark. (Be sure to bring some tissues with you to the theater.)

The movie also benefits from Lucy Alibar’s well-written screenplay adaptation and director Olivia Newman’s straightforward work, which allows the actors to tell this story honestly.

Mabel (Michael Hyatt), a store owner, shows compassion toward Kya (Jojo Regina).

Kya grows up in the marshes of the Deep South, where she becomes the only suspect in the murder of Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson). Chase’s body is found below a tower in the marsh, and he was involved in a relationship with Kya, who is known in her community as “the Marsh girl.”

“Where the Crawdads Sing” tells the story of Kya’s difficult childhood. She grew up with an abusive father, whose violent acts and temper drove Kya’s mother and siblings away. The father left Kya as well, and she grew up taking care of herself in a house by the marsh.

Ms. Edgar-Jones conveys Kya’s sensitivity, intelligence and ability to survive. And Jojo Regina does a good job playing Kya during her childhood.

Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith) and Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) become immediate friends. During her murder trial, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is represented by her lawyer, Tom (David Strathairn).

The movie also features great acting by Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker, who befriends Kya and teaches her how to read. And Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer J. add to the movie’s richness with their portrayals of Mabel and Jumpin’, the general store owners who show compassion toward Kya as she faces an unkind world.

And veteran actor David Strathairn, who has one of Hollywood’s most memorable voices, is compelling as Tom Milton, Kya’s lawyer in this murder mystery.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” does an effective job of showing the prejudice Kya faces in a community that suspects anyone who’s different.

Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) travels through the marsh.

And the murder mystery has unexpected twists and turns. It’s not easy to figure out who actually killed Chase Andrews.

In addition, “Where the Crawdads Sing” benefits from cinematography by Polly Morgan and the music by Mychael Danna. Both enhance the story without distracting from the actors’ performances.

By the way, Ms. Owens, the author of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” appears in the movie based on her book. In one scene, she’s sitting in the front row of the courtroom behind Tom, Kya’s lawyer.

