A musical Fourth

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
CHRISTOPHER DAVIS PHOTOS
The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara performs for a large crowd Tuesday at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. The ensemble, which consists of musicians 40 and older, played a patriotic program featuring Fourth of July favorites. The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation hosted the Santa Barbara program, which also featured the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard and Polynesian dancers from Hula Anyone.
