A night of tango

Bandoneon musician, keyboardist to perform at Buena Onda

Buena Onda will host a special tango night Friday.

Get ready to tango.

You can do a lot of that Friday when Buena Onda, the Argentinian restaurant at 724 E. Haley St., hosts La LoCA Milonga featuring bandoneon musician Hugh Satorre and keyboardist Winnie Cheung. (A bandoneon is a big concertina that is popular in Argentina and Uruguay.)

The music starts at 7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara restaurant. Dancing is definitely encouraged.

Alejandra Folguera, Geraldine Freitag and Matias Requena are co-hosting the special night.

At left, Hugh Satorre will play the bandoneon Friday at Buena Onda on Haley Street. Center, Alejandra Folguera and Geraldine Freitag will co-host the special tango night Friday. The event is also being presented by Matias Requena, not pictured. At right, a couple enjoys dancing the tango.

Mr. Satorre has performed at prestigious venues around the world, from the Sydney Opera House to the Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles and the Shanghai Oriental Art Center. In March 2012, he accompanied tenor Plácido Domingo on a stage on the widest avenue in Buenos Aires. They performed before 120,000 people.

Mr. Satorre is part of Duo Ramirez-Satorre, which was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2013. Three years later, Mr. Satorre released his first solo bandoneon album.

In 2018, Mr. Satorre finished his undergraduate course in Argentine music at Universidad de San Martin.

Winnie Cheung, who’s originally from Hong Kong, earned a bachelor’s at the University of Chicago and a master’s and a doctorate in piano and music at the Eastman School of Music.

She taught classes in music composition, theory, piano, choir and music appreciation from ages 5 to 95 in the U.S. and Canada.

Then tango found her.

SInce 2015, she has devoted her career full time to tango.

In addition to being a tango pianist, she’s a dancer and bandoneonist and has taught tango at workshops in the U.S., Argentina, Canada, Asia and Antarctica. She has worked with professional musicians and dancers, including Grammy-winning Pablo Aslan and Daniela y Hernan.

Her album with Cuarteto Tanguero, “Guaspeando,” was on Billboard’s Top 10 chart.

Her newest album with the duo Ben & Winnie, “La Próxima Traición,” was released in 2020.

“Winnie believes in tango’s bewitching power to change the world for the better,” according to a news release. “Community outreach is a core function of all productions by Tango With Winnie.”

