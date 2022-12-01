A one-day rainstorm

After today’s precipitation, there’s a break expected on Friday before showers on Saturday

Clouds blanket the sky Wednesday above the Christmas trees sold at Lane Farms off Hollister Avenue and Walnut Lane in Goleta. Rain is expected today throughout Santa Barbara County.

Get out your umbrellas because George Harrison’s song was wrong — at least for today.

Here comes the rain.

And it will fall everywhere today in Santa Barbara County, the National Weather Service said. (There was a chance of some rain beginning after the News-Press went to press Wednesday evening.)

A break from the rain will come Friday, according to the weather service. There will be no rain but partly cloudy skies.

On Saturday, showers are predicted throughout the county as a second storm system comes into the area. It’s expected to produce less rain than today’s downpour.

Forecasters are expecting between half an inch to an inch and a half of rain between today and the end of Saturday.

A cloudy sky hovers above Goleta Pier on Wednesday.

Then that’s it for the rain, and the sky’s expected to be mostly cloudy on Sunday, followed by sunshine on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. (The weather service predicts seven days at a time.)

The National Weather Service expects a similar trend in San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Besides today’s rain, Santa Barbara County will experience cold temperatures. According to the weather service, today’s highs will be 60 in Santa Barbara, 58 at UCSB, 60 in Lompoc, 59 in Santa Maria and 58 in Santa Ynez.

The lows? They’re expected to 49 in Santa Barbara, 46 at UCSB, 45 in Santa Maria, 42 in Lompoc and 40 in Santa Ynez.

But no place seems to be colder than Cuyama, where the weather service predicts a high of 55 today and a low near freezing: 36.

Even as the sun begins to re-emerge, things won’t warm up much. Friday’s projected highs are 62 in Santa Barbara, 59 in Santa Maria and 60 in Lompoc. Santa Ynez will see a high of 61.

And the lows will fall further, with 43 in Santa Barbara, 39 in Lompoc, and 37 in both Santa Maria and Santa Ynez.

It’s expected to get below freezing in Cuyama, with a low of 31. The high there? 53.

The temperatures are expected to stick around the upper 50s and low 60s for the highs and the 40s for the lows through Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

Long after you put away your umbrella, you’ll need your coat.

