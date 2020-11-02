A Paris Love Story to be live-streamed

Santa Barbara’s Professional Theater Company is presenting an exclusive live-streaming musical event.

Back by popular demand will be “A Paris Love Story,” starring Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy. Live from Florence, the production, which airs Sunday Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. (PST), costs $55 for viewing access for one household. The purchase includes the live broadcast and one week of extended on-demand viewing access to the recording of the live broadcast.

A Paris Love Story is a very personal journey through the beloved city of Paris through the music of Claude Debussy.

For tickets and more information, call (805) 965-5400.

–Gerry Fall