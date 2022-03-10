A place to pamper

Salon & Spa at San Ysidro Ranch welcomes locals, too

COURTESY PHOTOS

San Ysidro Ranch’s Salon & Spa is known as a great place to be pampered.

Santa Barbarans are frequent diners at San Ysidro Ranch’s two restaurants, The Stonehouse and Plow and Angel.

But few may be aware that the Salon & Spa also welcomes locals to the cottage-style retreat that features lavish furnishings, a stone fireplace and whimsical wall coverings of hand-painted vignettes of songbirds.

“We offer complimentary lunch with every salon visit that can be enjoyed at the Stonehouse restaurant or on the private spa patio. Many local guests come and get a wash and style or a spa mist conditioning treatment along with a haircut and color, add a manicure or pedicure and then relax with a delicious lunch from the restaurant,” said Tim McGlone, director along with his wife Joellen.

“Guests can relax on the lounge chairs and bistro tables at the spa patio, but services are provided indoors. Lunch is complimentary with a hair and/or nail service and can be enjoyed on the patio or in the restaurant the day of service.”

The McGlones each have 38 years experience in their fields, he as a master stylist and she as an aesthetician.

They are in charge of a staff of 14 with expertise in all aspects of hair, including balayage, highlights, extensions, haircuts, conditioning treatments and blowouts.

Spa treatments are used to rejuvenate guests at San Ysidro Ranch.

Offerings include men’s and women’s haircare, including cuts, colors, and style; custom facials and massages; aromatherapy body treatments; waxing; bridal hair and makeup; and manicures and pedicures.

For those wanting a true spa day, the Salon & Spa offers a “Day of Rejuvenation,” which includes a 30-minute soak in a hydro spa tub or steam shower, a 90-minute Swedish massage, a 60-minute facial and a salon wash and style.

A welcoming environment greets guests at the Salon & Spa.

“We offer a variety of skincare treatments using the famous Intraceuticals oxygen therapy machine and beautiful Yon-Ka Paris luxury products. Our massage treatments feature signature oils infused with lavender, rosemary and lemons grown in our gardens,” said Mr. McGlone.

“Our extensive spa menu includes everything from Swedish, deep tissue, and hot stone massages to cranial, lomi lomi, reiki, table Thai, sports, shiatsu and prenatal massage. We also offer three different body scrubs from Yon-Ka, including a gorgeous lavender body cream gommage, and nail services in our relaxing zero gravity chairs.”

Guests can enjoy a private spa patio.

The ranch has always offered salon and spa services on the property in the privacy of the guest cottages. The new Salon & Spa building once housed administrative staff before being transformed into a tranquil spa destination.

“We have refreshed the open-air salon with brand new state-of-the-art equipment including Yume Spa Dream Shampoo chairs, exquisitely crafted in Japan for ultimate relaxation, and we are the only salon in the region to offer world-renowned Shu Uemura hair care products,” said Mr. McGlone. “In addition, the spa is refreshed with updated massage tables, and the new spa patio offers vine-covered pergolas, bistro tables and a gently cascading waterfall surrounded by fragrant rosemary and lavender bushes.”

“No detail was spared in the design process, and it was designed with the comfort and relaxation of our resort guests and local patrons in mind,” Mr. McGlone said.

“Imagine if the Queen’s Hamlet at Versailles had a salon and spa. It’s a beautifully restored rustic cottage that has a storybook feel with whimsical songbird murals and surrounded by meticulously manicured gardens. But it also offers the modern conveniences of a world-class spa featuring state-of-the-art facilities and luxury services.”

