RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Lake Cachuma’s water level remains high enough for boats and a lot of fish.

A visitor prepares to launch his boat.

Wayne Smith, a retired military person living in Lompoc, fishes the lake two to three times from his boat. He said he regularly catches his limits of five trout and releases all of the bass in a lake with plenty of fish.

Visitors enjoy the lake’s serenity.

Bradbury Dam graces Lake Cachuma.

A bridge adds a picturesque point at the lake.

A few years ago, you could walk across parts of Lake Cachuma.

But conditions have improved since those drought-ridden days. The lake is at 64 percent capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

And that’s plenty of water for boats and a lot of fish.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado recently checked out the lake, which is again a picture-perfect sight from State Route 154.

— Dave Mason